Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019
Time: 2:00PM Eastern / 11:00AM Pacific
Duration: 1 hour
Sponsored by:
Vegetation is a serious challenge for utility companies. Trees and branches colliding with power lines, poles and other assets is a leading cause of service interruptions and can even lead to wildfires. Traditional approaches to vegetation management can be expensive and labor intensive, relying primarily on manual inspections and static records of the last time an area was trimmed. Join us to learn how the Weather Company Vegetation Management – Predict combines AI, analytics and geospatial data to help address the high costs and inefficiencies associated with vegetation management by providing greater visibility into the current state of your service territory.
SPEAKERS:
Rob Berglund
Global Business Unit Executive - Energy & Utilities and Chemical & Petroleum
The Weather Company, an IBM Business