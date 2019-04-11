Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019

Time: 2:00PM Eastern / 11:00AM Pacific

Duration: 1 hour

Vegetation is a serious challenge for utility companies. Trees and branches colliding with power lines, poles and other assets is a leading cause of service interruptions and can even lead to wildfires. Traditional approaches to vegetation management can be expensive and labor intensive, relying primarily on manual inspections and static records of the last time an area was trimmed. Join us to learn how the Weather Company Vegetation Management – Predict combines AI, analytics and geospatial data to help address the high costs and inefficiencies associated with vegetation management by providing greater visibility into the current state of your service territory.

SPEAKERS:

Rob Berglund

Global Business Unit Executive - Energy & Utilities and Chemical & Petroleum

The Weather Company, an IBM Business