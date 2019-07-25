Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019

Time: 2:00PM Eastern / 11:00AM Pacific

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

The electric utility grid is rapidly changing, with the penetration of renewable energy resources such as wind and solar (PV) being the most noticeable. With the World Wind Energy Association estimating that worldwide, wind generation capacity is at approximately 597 GW, with around 50 GW capacity added in 2018.

Solar (PV) generation deployments take place at both the transmission and distribution levels. By the end of 2018, global solar generation capacity was estimated at 405 GW, with around 100 GW added in 2018. Utility scale solar installations account for 60% of solar capacity.

These developments, combined with retirement of conventional generation sources, lead to several unique challenges for protection and control engineers in ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the grid – overall decrease in fault current levels, changes to the types of fault current contributions to fault locations, and decrease in system inertia due to loss of rotating machine generation, to name some. The accurate characterization of the renewable resource behavior in short-circuit programs is a challenge as well.

In this panel discussion, industry experts will explore these problems in more detail and suggest solutions that are being proposed and developed by the industry.

Panelists from research institutes, distribution and transmission utilities, and consulting providers will describe their experience in maintaining reliable protection systems in an electric grid with increasing renewable energy deployment.

Further, Evangelos Farantatos of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) will describe the status of a joint effort by EPRI, IEEE PES and software vendors in developing a standardized model for representing inverter-based resources in short-circuit programs.

Webinar Agenda:

The renewables-driven changes to the electric grid

Impact on fundamental protection practices Transmission system Distribution system

Solutions for transmission systems

Solutions for distribution systems

Simulation and visualization as a means to elucidate problems and develop solutions

Questions and Answers

SPEAKERS:





Evangelos Farantatos

Senior Project Manager with the Grid Operations and Planning R&D Group

EPRI





Ashok Gopalakrishnan

Senior Manager, Consulting

Siemens PTI





Moein Lak

Engineer III

Southern California Edison (SCE)





Manuel Garcia

Engineer II

Southern California Edison (SCE)