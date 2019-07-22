Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Duration: 1 hour

This webinar provides an overview of 5G, the newest innovation in cellular technology. It includes a brief history of cellular technology and a discussion of the 5G market and why this matters for utilities. Dive into the specific capabilities of 5G to support utility use cases, including Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IOT) and mission-critical push-to-talk (PTT). Major private network initiatives and their use cases will be discussed, as well as a high-level technical overview of LTE and 5G technologies.

Speakers:

Peter Linder

Vice President

Ericsson North America

Matt Olson

Projects Director

Bunrs & McDonnell