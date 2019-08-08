Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Duration: 1 hour

This webinar features a more in-depth look at the technology behind 5G. Key topics include spectrum evaluation and an overview of 5G architecture, including the 5G core. Additional topics will include network slicing, spectrum sharing, massive and multiuser MIMO, and 5G security. This is the second in a three-part webinar series on 5G.

Learn about the fundamentals of spectrum and how best to leverage available spectrum to meet your market’s needs. We’ll explore how network slicing can enhance your business offerings by providing dedicated “networks” to individual users and enterprises. You will also learn how carrier aggregation can be used to extend the coverage and capability of your 5G network.

Speakers:

Patrick Ringqvist

Principal Solutions Consultant

Ericsson North America

Matt Olson

Projects Director

Burns & McDonnell