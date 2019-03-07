Versalift Acquires Bucket Truck Distributor, Launches New Forestry Division

Versalift acquired Trueco, a Shelby, North Carolina-based forestry bucket truck distributor, in a December 2018 deal resulting in the establishment of Versalift's Forestry division.

Founded in 1965, Versalift designs and manufactures aerial lifts, digger derricks, cable placers and other high reach equipment available on the market. Already heavily engaged with the North American tree care and vegetation management industries, Versalift expects to deepen its ability to quickly respond to needs of its growing base. A family business that was founded in the 1980s, Trueco Inc. got its start by selling and servicing forestry bucket trucks across the United States and Canada to customers in the utility, cable and tree care industries.

"We welcome the Trueco team to Versalift," says Curt Howell, CEO. "Their subject matter expertise on forestry equipment and excellent customer service make them a valuable asset as we continue to execute upon our expansion strategy."

By creating its new Versalift Forestry division, the aerial lift manufacturer continues to strive for continual improvements to its service, response, engagement and delivery programs, ultimately benefiting its growing customer base.

