Vegetation Management

Utilities and Environmental Groups to Celebrate National Pollinator Week in June

The 2019 National Pollinator Week is an opportunity for utilities to celebrate pollinators and learn how to protect their ecosystems.

Twelve years ago, the U.S. Senate designated a "National Pollinator Week" in June. This year's celebration, from June 17-23, will allow utilities and environmental groups to create awareness about how to protect pollinators, which include bees, butterflies, bats and beetles. 

By working together and with local groups, utilities are finding ways to protect pollinators' habitats and ecosystems. The Pollinator Partnership created the Pollinator Week to address the problem of declining pollinator populations. 

Last year, utilities marked the week in various ways. For example, Liberty Utilities planned a pollinator garden to attract bees and butterflies to an area park. This year, Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation is sharing pollinator-dependent dishes at a potluck, educating the community about the importance of pollinators and raffling off bee and butterfly houses. 

How are you celebrating National Pollinator Week? Email Amy Fischbach, Field Editor with your photos. 

To see a list of the events nationwide, click here

 

