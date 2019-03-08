Menu
Spotlight on Fire Restoration: A Look Back at the Carr Fire

Flames spread through six of Western Area Power Administration's (WAPA's) substations, damaging 15 transmission lines and forcing 13 hydroelectric units to be taken out of service during last summer's Carr Fire. 

As its own workforce focused on rebuilding the infrastructure and restoring power, WAPA also helped other local communities to get the lights back on. Due to the efforts of the linemen, electricians, communication technicians and other employees, WAPA was able to get all of its infrastructure back in service on Aug. 3, 2018. The following photo gallery shows some highlights of both the damage and the restoration. 

