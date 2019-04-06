Registration is Open for the 2019 Trees & Utilities Conference

Join your peers at the 2019 Trees & Utilities Conference, a learning and engagement event for utility vegetation managers and associated urban forestry professionals.

The early bird registration, which costs $375, is available until May 14, at which time the registration rate increases. Your registration includes two continental breakfasts, one boxed lunch, one plated lunch, break refreshments, networking reception (hors d'oeuvres and drinks provided), conference materials, CEUs and an all-access pass to the trade show.

Highlights from this year's program include:

Keynote speaker, John Drebinger, will engage the audience in a magical (yes, magical) safety message.

Women in Vegetation Management workshop, which will provide a networking opportunity to talk about career paths, challenges and success stories.

Multi-track educational sessions including an entire session dedicated to our environment.

The 24th annual Asplundh Golf Outing benefiting the TREE Fund.

The Rights-of-Way as Habitat Working Group meeting will be held in conjunction with the Trees & Utilities Conference this year, bringing together utilities, transportation agencies, and other ROW managers to collaborate on pollinator habitat strategies.

View the full program here.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to enhance your program through new ideas, practices and partnerships all found at the Trees & Utilities Conference.

Hotel Reservations

Reserve your room at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherlands Plaza at https://book.passkey.com/go/TRE0919.

You may also make reservations through the Hilton toll-free number (1-800-445-8667) please mention the group name TREES AND UTILITIES 2019 and the group codeTRE to ensure you receive the group rate. The conference room rate is $177 per night and will be available until August 18 or when the room block has filled.