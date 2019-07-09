Menu
Register Today to Save on the 2019 Trees & Utilities Conference

The cost of registration to the conference, which is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Utility Arborist Association, increases in August.

The Trees & Utilities Conference is just around the corner from Sept. 10-12 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Don't forget to register today before the pricing increases in August. Here are some other reminders from the Utility Arborist Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation. 

Asplundh Golf Outing to Support the TREE Fund
Kick off the Trees & Utilities Conference with an afternoon of golf to help raise money for the research and education that advances utility arboriculture. Register here for the four-person scramble at Devou Golf & Event Center on Monday, September 9. 

Overflow Hotel Accommodations
The room block at the conference hotel is currently full, but limited accommodations at a secondary hotel have been secured. The secondary hotel is the Hampton Inn & Suites at 617 Vine Street, Cincinnati OH 45202. Reserve your room here.

