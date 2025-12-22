Envu Introduces Digital Tank-Mix Planning Tool for Vegetation Management Applicators

Envu has released a new digital tool aimed at helping professional vegetation management applicators plan and execute more precise tank mixes in the field. The company’s new Mix Master Tool app is now available as a free download on Apple and Android devices.

The mobile app is designed to support applicators as they determine tank mixes tailored to specific job conditions. Users can input variables such as geographic location, target weeds, application method, and other factors, and the app generates recommended mix calculations intended to support effective and consistent applications.

In addition to its tank-mixing calculator, the Mix Master Tool includes features for sprayer calibration, mix amount calculations, and the ability to save commonly used mixes for future reference. The app also provides direct access to product labels and reference information, allowing applicators to confirm application requirements while in the field.

According to Envu, the tool is intended to complement existing application practices by improving accuracy and repeatability, while supporting proper use rates and stewardship goals. By centralizing calculations and reference materials in one platform, the app aims to reduce guesswork and streamline preparation for vegetation management work across a range of sites.

The Mix Master Tool is the latest in a series of digital resources Envu has developed for applicators. Previous offerings include a mobile-friendly weed identification guide focused on broadleaf weeds and invasive brush species. In 2024, the company also launched Application Nation, an online community created to connect industrial vegetation management professionals and facilitate knowledge-sharing across the sector.

Envu’s vegetation management solutions are used across infrastructure environments such as roadways, railways, utility corridors, and bareground sites. The new app reflects a broader industry trend toward integrating digital tools into field operations to improve efficiency, consistency, and environmental performance.

The Mix Master Tool app is available now through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.