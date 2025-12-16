New Forestry Mulcher Targets Utility Right-of-Way and Storm Cleanup Work

Werk-Brau has introduced the FHX86 Defender Forestry Mulcher, a new attachment designed for vegetation clearing applications such as utility right-of-way maintenance, storm cleanup, and wildfire mitigation work. The mulcher has a 78-inch cutting width and is compatible with both standard- and high-flow skid steers and track loaders, allowing crews to complete wider cuts in a single pass.

The FHX86 is designed to handle intermittent material up to 10 inches in diameter and continuous material up to 6 inches. A brush and tree bumper pushes vegetation into the cutting path, while a 12¾-inch diameter cutting drum operates at up to 2,000 RPM. The drum is constructed of ¾-inch-thick steel and fitted with 50 Quadco Quad Tooth cutter knives. The knives are made from alloy steel, feature four cutting edges, and are designed to be rotated and replaced in the field. Carbide tooth options are also available.

To support durability in demanding environments, the mulcher includes a Hardox 400 abrasion-resistant liner and an electronically balanced cutter drum with serviceable hubs to reduce vibration and extend service life. A high-strength cogged carbon chain timing belt is intended to improve power transfer and reduce ongoing maintenance requirements. Despite its wide cutting swath, the unit is designed with a compact overall width to help maximize productivity in constrained right-of-way corridors.

The FHX86 requires hydraulic flow between 29 and 70 gallons per minute at up to 4,500 psi, enabling use across a range of carrier machines. An adjustable discharge door directs mulched material away from the operator, and the unit includes 100-inch jumper hoses to simplify installation. Carrier machines must be equipped with falling object protection and ½-inch Lexan glass or equivalent shielding.

Werk-Brau also noted its recent partnership with Valley Tool Manufacturing, under which Valley Tool produces Werk-Brau-branded BrushHound mulchers, brush shredders, flail mowers, and RockHound landscape rakes. While the FHX86 is manufactured by Valley Tool, it is supported through Werk-Brau’s nationwide dealer and service network, providing a single point of service for contractors and utilities managing vegetation at scale.