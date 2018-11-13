PG&E Crews Continue Responding to Camp Fire

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues responding to the devastating Camp Fire in Butte County.

PG&E crews are currently focused on supporting first responders and assisting the communities impacted by the fire. Crews are removing downed poles and wires from roadways, and beginning to assess the fire damage to electric and natural gas infrastructure as access to impacted areas is granted.

The company has established a base camp on-site to facilitate the response. There are 800 workers already on-site, and the base camp will be able to support as many as 3,000 personnel, if needed depending on restoration and rebuilding timelines.

"There are no words to describe the unspeakable tragedy and loss of life. Right now, our focus is on supporting the heroic first responders and making sure we’re assisting our customers and the communities we serve. Over the coming days and weeks, we will continue mobilizing our workforce to help these communities recover and rebuild," said PG&E Corporation CEO and President Geisha Williams.

Currently, approximately 25,000 electric customers are without power due to fire impacts. For safety, PG&E shut off gas service to approximately 12,200 customers and their service remains off. Once it is safe to do so, PG&E crews will assess for damage and begin to work to restore customers.

In many cases, immediate restoration may not be possible. In those instances, PG&E will develop a plan to rebuild the system in damaged areas.

PG&E will provide additional updates on its response and restoration work as conditions on the ground change.