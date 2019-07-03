PG&E and California Fire Foundation Join Forces to Reduce Wildfire Risk

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has provided a US$1-million Wildfire Safety and Preparedness grant to the California Fire Foundation (CFF). The grant is a continuation of a previous 2018 climate change disaster grant by PG&E.

The new 2019 Wildfire Safety and Preparedness grant focuses on providing funding for firefighters and Community/Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams (CERT/NERT) in Northern California, specifically in communities identified to be under extreme or elevated fire risk in the California Public Utilities Commission High Fire-Threat District map.

The funding will support development of fire-prevention and safety-education programs in high fire-threat communities, focusing on educational resources that are culturally and linguistically appropriate to reach and engage California’s vulnerable and underserved populations. The goal of the program is to build greater resiliency in high fire-threat communities through resources and education that will benefit current and future residents.

“PG&E is working hard to strengthen our energy system to improve resiliency against disaster. Preventing wildfires and building a more resilient California will take many hands. The California Fire Foundation is a key partner in connecting Northern California fire departments and emergency response groups throughout the region under a unified front to prevent wildfire disasters. We are committed to building on the success of the 2018 grant program with CFF to continue providing much needed support for our local firefighters and emergency response groups,” said Michael Lewis, senior vice president of Electric Operations, PG&E.

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, helps firefighters, their families and the communities they protect. The Foundation’s Firefighters on Your Side program, also supported by PG&E, provides bilingual fire-safety print and video campaigns offering important steps the public can take to stay safe.

With this contribution, CFF will expand its programs by encouraging fire organizations in Northern California to identify needs and apply for grant funding. Applications, which can be found here, must be submitted by July 15, 2019.

“State agencies, fire departments and municipalities throughout California are working tirelessly to put necessary resources in place to prevent future fires. This renewed funding from PG&E will give firefighters and emergency response teams the extra edge needed to engage our communities on fire safety and preserve life,” said Brian K. Rice, chair of the California Fire Foundation.

PG&E’s community investments in support of its three-pronged approach to climate change — “Respond, Rebuild and Resilience” — includes practising and improving its disaster preparedness and response, investing in more resilient gas and electric systems, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.