Salt River Project’s Right Tree, Right Place Program Boosts Community Safety

To improve power reliability ahead of the monsoon season, Salt River Project (SRP) and the City of Tempe, Arizona, will remove 37 trees growing too close to power lines and plant 114 new trees across public spaces, including 18 trees at the Tempe Public Library.

The Right Tree, Right Place program helps SRP mitigate the threat of power outages caused by trees growing too close to lines. This year’s effort will include Tempe neighborhoods still recovering from severe microbursts in the Fall 2025 that destroyed more than 500 trees on city property alone.

SRP’s Right Tree, Right Place program helps reduce the risk of safety hazards and power reliability issues caused by trees growing too close to power lines. The program helps prevent outages during storms and supports SRP’s Valley-wide sustainability initiatives.

Since the program began in 2018, SRP has removed more than 1,400 trees and planted more than 4,650 new trees. Tree removals began on Feb. 23.

SRP’s Vegetation Management team inspects and trims trees around the Valley on an ongoing basis to support power reliability and safety. SRP works with customers and the community to identify trees and other vegetation that may pose a risk to lines, and SRP strategically trims, prunes or removes that vegetation.