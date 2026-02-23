Arborists in Action: Submit Your Photos of Your Tree Crews at Work

For more than 75 years, T&D World has covered the transmission and distribution industry and the people powering our communities. Our B2B publication is "by utilities, for utilities," and we love featuring our readers.

A special segment of our audience is the utility vegetation management community, which we highlight in our b-monthly enewsletter, "Vegetation Management and Wildfire Mitigation."

If you have a great photo of your arborists and tree crews at work in the field, share it with us for a special future photo gallery in this enewsletter. To kick it off, I'm sharing a photo that I received from Ian McDonald, president of Ace Tree Service.

Here's what he had to say about his photo, called "Hazard Tree Widening," below:

"I thought this would be interesting to post somewhere in your magazine since most of your readers don’t have to work four months in the snow and up to -40 degree C," he said. "I know storms are challenging as well. This photo is just another day managing vegetation along power lines in Northern Canada."

Thank you, Ian, for sharing this wonderful photo with us! If you have a photo you'd like to share, email it to me at [email protected], and I'll put you in the spotlight!