Manitoba Hydro Expands Vegetation Management to Enhance Grid Reliability

Manitoba Hydro is moving forward with additional vegetation management work as part of its effort to improve grid reliability and reduce safety risks associated with tree contact on distribution lines. The utility plans to remove more than 260 trees that have encroached on 24-kV distribution infrastructure serving thousands of customers in Winnipeg.

According to the utility, vegetation along this section of line has already contributed to power outages and created hazardous conditions for both crews and the public. Contact between trees and energized lines can lead to service interruptions, pole fires, and downed lines, increasing risks for anyone in the vicinity and prolonging restoration times during storms or high-wind events.

Earlier this year, Manitoba Hydro announced an increased commitment to vegetation management across its service territory. Tree contact remains the second most common cause of outages, prompting the utility to expand trimming, tree removal, mechanical brush clearing, and selective herbicide use where appropriate.

Most of the trees slated for removal are tall, fast-growing species such as Siberian elm, which cannot be trimmed to maintain required clearances without rapidly regrowing into the lines. In these cases, the utility says removal is necessary to maintain long-term safety and reliability.

“We trim trees away from power lines where possible, but in situations like this, unfortunately removal is the only option,” said Steven McDonald from Manitoba Hydro’s Forestry Section. “Our priority is protecting customers and employees while reducing the likelihood of outages.”

The work is scheduled to begin next week and is part of Manitoba Hydro’s broader strategy to proactively manage vegetation near critical electrical infrastructure.