Webinar to Highlight Biodiversity Opportunities Along Roadsides and Rights-of-Way

Envu will host a free webinar on Nov. 21 aimed at helping industrial vegetation management professionals explore ways to improve biodiversity along rights-of-way, rail corridors, roadways, and other managed landscapes. The session begins at 10 a.m. CT and is open to applicators nationwide.

The webinar will feature Envu Area Sales Manager Gueth Braddock and Rick Johnstone, a longtime industry practitioner and president of IVM Partners, a nonprofit focused on restoring habitat in areas maintained through industrial vegetation management. Johnstone brings more than four decades of experience in right-of-way and corridor management.

Braddock said many transportation and utility corridors have untapped potential for ecological restoration, and the session will focus on how targeted herbicide applications can support more diverse plant communities. “We’re hoping to connect with applicators on the opportunity to increase biodiversity in the areas they manage,” he said.

The event is part of Envu’s ongoing outreach to professionals through Application Nation, an online community launched in 2024 to connect applicators across the country. The group has grown to nearly 200 members.

Envu’s industrial vegetation management business focuses on methods to control unwanted or invasive plants across transportation, utility, and bareground sites, with the broader goal of improving safety and land stewardship.

Register here.