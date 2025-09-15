Eversource Launches Vegetation Management Initiative to Enhance Safety and Reliability in New Hampshire

Eversource is beginning a vegetation management initiative in New Hampshire aimed at removing dead, dying, and at-risk Ash trees near power lines along several heavily traveled roadways. The work is intended to strengthen electric reliability and reduce public safety hazards posed by compromised trees. Areas of the grid that have experienced frequent storm-related outages are being prioritized.

“Widespread Ash tree mortality caused by invasive species and environmental stressors has created a serious hazard to both electric infrastructure and public safety,” said Ian Farley, Eversource Vegetation Management Manager. “This work allows us to proactively address those risks by removing trees before they fail, ahead of the 2026 winter storm season, providing customers more reliable electric service.”

The effort follows testimony during the company’s recent distribution rate review, in which the need for continued investment in vegetation management was emphasized. Crews will use specialized equipment such as cranes, off-road tracked buckets, brush mowers, and high-reach bucket trucks. In Londonderry, Northern Tree Service will deploy a Sennebogen unit, designed for the controlled removal of large, decayed trees. Local police departments will assist with traffic control where needed.

The initiative began this week and will continue through mid-November. In addition to bolstering reliability during winter storms, the removals are expected to reduce the likelihood of trees falling into roadways or onto electric lines. Eversource has also been working with local businesses to identify opportunities for tree replacement in prominent areas.

On Aug. 5, a public meeting was held in Westmoreland to discuss the project. Company representatives plan to continue engaging with local officials and residents throughout the process.

“This is a clear example of how we’re investing in long-term reliability and safety,” Farley said. “We’re grateful for the support of local officials, businesses, and residents as we carry out this important work.”