New Mobile-Friendly Weed ID Guide Supports Applicators in the Field

As invasive plants continue to threaten the integrity and safety of roadsides, railways, utility rights-of-way, and other critical infrastructure, professional applicators are turning to digital tools for faster, smarter response. A new mobile-optimized weed identification guide, released by Envu, aims to meet that need.

Designed for ease of use in the field, the digital guide compiles visual references, species information, and lifecycle data for a range of invasive grasses and broadleaf weeds. It’s intended to help applicators quickly identify problematic vegetation and understand potential control challenges—all from a smartphone or tablet.

The resource complements Envu’s broader suite of educational materials, including its field applicator guide, which offers practical tips and application strategies. Together, the tools support more informed decision-making when managing vegetation along transportation corridors, industrial sites, and utility infrastructure.

“Applicators face daily pressure to protect infrastructure while managing environmental risks,” said Mark Schneid, head of commercial operations for Envu North America. “We’re working closely with them to not only deliver effective solutions, but to provide the right resources—digital and otherwise—that support success on the ground.”

Alongside the new guide, Envu is also fostering professional collaboration through Application Nation, an online community launched in 2024. Nearly 200 applicators have joined the network so far, sharing insights, asking questions, and building connections across the country.

By combining educational tools with peer support, Envu aims to help applicators stay ahead of emerging threats while maintaining the productivity, appearance, and safety of managed landscapes.

The digital weed ID guide and other resources are available at us.envu.com/industrial-vegetation-management.