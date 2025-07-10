PECO Invests $75M in Vegetation Management to Bolster Grid Reliability and Storm Resilience

PECO is stepping up efforts to protect its electric infrastructure with a major investment in vegetation management across southeastern Pennsylvania. The utility will spend nearly $75 million in 2025 on proactive tree trimming and vegetation removal to minimize outages and improve grid reliability.

Trees and overgrown vegetation remain the leading cause of power disruptions in the region, accounting for approximately 40% of service interruptions. During a windstorm in February, for instance, falling trees and branches caused power outages for nearly 194,000 customers — with 77% of those outages directly linked to vegetation. PECO crews responded swiftly, completing nearly 400 emergency vegetation removal jobs during the storm.

“Damage due to trees and other vegetation, particularly during storms, is the largest cause of power outages for our customers,” said Iris Boci, PECO Vice President of Technical Services. “We’re serious about managing the delicate balance between ensuring service reliability and protecting the environment.”

PECO’s vegetation management approach includes preventive pruning and targeted tree removal around aerial power lines. All work is conducted by certified arborists trained to follow ANSI A300 standards, which promote responsible pruning practices and long-term vegetation health.

According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s latest Electric Reliability Report, vegetation has been the primary driver of outages in the state since 2015. However, in areas where PECO has performed vegetation management, the utility reports a 30% reduction in related outages and measurable gains in overall reliability.

Beyond grid resilience, PECO is also investing in environmental stewardship through its ReLeaf Program. For every tree removed to protect electric lines, the company supports the planting of a new one. In 2024 alone, more than 9,000 trees were planted across the region through partnerships with local organizations.

These efforts include:

Funding open space and tree canopy projects through the Green Region Open Space Program with Natural Lands

Distributing over 1,000 free trees annually to customers via the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program

Supporting Pennsylvania Horticultural Society programs such as Tree Tenders training, Yard Tree Giveaways, and TreeVitalize Watershed Grants

PECO is also working closely with communities to inform residents when vegetation work will take place in their neighborhoods. This customer engagement initiative helps ensure transparency and collaboration as the utility takes proactive steps to strengthen the grid for today’s conditions — and tomorrow’s challenges.

For utilities across the country facing similar storm and vegetation-related reliability concerns, PECO’s multifaceted strategy offers a model of how grid hardening and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand.