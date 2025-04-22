SRP Partners with Cities to Enhance Power Reliability and Public Safety Through Tree Planting Initiative

Salt River Project (SRP) has taken proactive steps to boost power reliability and public safety by partnering with the cities of Chandler and Apache Junction in Arizona to remove hazardous trees and plant hundreds of new ones in public spaces.

SRP removed 59 trees growing too close to power lines and replaced them with 264 new trees through its “Right Tree, Right Place” program. The initiative's purpose is to prevent vegetation-related power disruptions while supporting local sustainability goals.

“For every tree removed in Chandler, six new ones were planted in public parks, green spaces, and civic buildings,” said Ryan McCartney, Urban Forester for the City of Chandler. “This partnership helped us expand our urban tree canopy and bring more shade to our community.”

Apache Junction received a 3-to-1 planting ratio, with 60 new trees planted at local parks and the City Hall Complex. “We've lost trees due to storms, so we are grateful to SRP for the additional trees,” said Liz Langenbach, Parks & Recreation Director for Apache Junction. “This initiative not only expands our community's overall tree canopy but also protects the reliability of our power lines.”

SRP collaborated closely with both cities to identify which trees posed risks and where new trees could provide the greatest benefit. The replacement trees, delivered in 15- and 24-gallon containers, were planted in locations like public libraries, greenways, and government buildings.

The Right Tree, Right Place program aligns with SRP’s broader sustainability and reliability goals, including increasing shade in the Valley to mitigate the urban heat island effect and enhancing vegetation in public spaces.

“Summer readiness starts months before the temperatures rise,” said Matthew Goodnight, SRP’s Manager of Vegetation Management and Maintenance. “This year’s partnership with Apache Junction and Chandler has allowed us to proactively support reliability and sustainability across the growing East Valley community.”

Since launching the program in 2018, SRP has worked with cities across the Phoenix metropolitan area — including Avondale, Glendale, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe — removing more than 1,200 trees and planting over 4,000 in their place.