AiDASH Unveils CRIS 2.0 to Help Utilities Prevent Wildfires Before They Ignite

AiDASH, an enterprise SaaS company providing satellite-first AI applications for remote inspection and monitoring of critical infrastructure, released CRIS 2.0, a major upgrade to its Climate Risk Intelligence System for wildfires, further underscoring the crucial role of vegetation management in wildfire risk reduction.

Drawing from AiDASH partnerships with over 135 utilities and extensive analysis of wildfire prevention methods, CRIS 2.0 sets a new industry standard, helping utilities eliminate wildfire ignition risks by moving from reactive to proactive vegetation management and wildfire mitigation practices.

These new capabilities highlight vegetation's key role in wildfire dynamics, from causing the initial ignition through power line contact, to fire intensity driven by dry grasses and fuel loads on right-of-way floors. The software also analyzes spread patterns based on vegetation and brush clearance, offering daily fuel load data and guidance on optimal vegetation placement for effective fire breaks. CRIS 2.0 provides a unique, tailored approach, using region-specific data to provide near-real-time, actionable recommendations for reducing ignition causes (including vegetation or asset issues), ignition risks, and spread potential across different time horizons.

The timing is crucial - recent Los Angeles wildfires caused an estimated $250-275 billion in damages, forever changing lives and emphasizing the urgent need for better prevention strategies.

"Existing wildfire solutions are like throwing darts – they're based on decades-old technology and don't account for vegetation conditions that change daily, even by the hour," said Abhishek Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of AiDASH. "CRIS 2.0 goes against conventional wisdom by eliminating the cause of utility-related wildfires through proactive vegetation management and asset inspection. CRIS 2.0 provides recommended actions across multiple timeframes - from immediate needs to long-term planning - delivering a holistic solution for wildfire resilience. We've learned that existing reactive solutions aren't enough, and it only takes one wildfire to cause catastrophic damage. We can no longer accept the status quo."

This release is a major update to AiDASH’s Grid Inspection and Monitoring platform and integrates seamlessly with our other applications: Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS) and Asset Inspection and Monitoring System (AIMS), enabling them to provide surgical plans for preventing utility-related wildfires. This integrated approach enables utilities to make data-driven decisions based on risk and consequence assessment, measuring potential financial impact and communities and lives at risk.