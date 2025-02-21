KYRO, SaaS Partnership With LS Power Grid to Enhance Field Inspection and Achieve Cost Efficiency

KYRO , a pioneering SaaS platform specializing in digital form and workflow solutions for construction management, vegetation management, utility management, and field services, is partnering with LS Power Grid , a national electric transmission system developer, owner and operator. LS Power Grid is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LS Power , a leading development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector.

KYRO has onboarded LS Power Grid's transmission utilities to streamline field inspection processes. With KYRO's automation, LS Power Grid has minimized manual rework, eliminated delays, and significantly improved operational efficiency while achieving cost savings.

"KYRO's digital forms and workflows have transformed how we manage vegetation and asset inspections in the field," said Greg Smith, Senior Manager of Vegetation Management, LS Power Grid. "We've streamlined multiple steps into one, enabling us to make crucial decisions on-site without returning to the office. Everything is at our fingertips, allowing real-time analysis, immediate supervisor input, enhanced safety, improved efficiency, and measurable cost savings."

KYRO's solution provides real-time visibility into all task statuses, enabling LS Power Grid teams to quickly identify critical areas and prioritize urgent maintenance needs. By automating transitions between aerial and ground inspections, treatment phases, and quality checks, LS Power Grid has transformed a traditionally complex, multi-step process into an agile, one-step workflow.

In addition to efficiency gains, KYRO's platform centralizes all inspection records, making documentation seamless and reducing the burden of scattered paperwork during audits. Integrated safety workflows further ensure compliance with LS Power Grid's safety protocols, supporting daily operations without disrupting productivity.