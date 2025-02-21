Consumers Energy Clearing Over 8,000 Miles of Trees Near Power Lines This Year as Part of Reliability Roadmap

Consumers Energy is working to strengthen Michigan's electric grid by clearing tree and limbs from more than 8,000 miles of power lines this year. That's 1,000 more miles compared to 2024. Each mile of line cleared is an additional $15K investment in strengthening our grid. This proactive effort is part of the Reliability Roadmap, a stepped-up commitment to protect electrical equipment and reduce outages for homes and businesses across the state.

As the leading cause of outages, trees and branches coming into contact with power lines account for 40% of all power interruptions. By trimming and removing trees and hazardous limbs, Consumers Energy is preventing potential outages before they happen, ensuring a more resilient energy system for Michigan communities.

"Line clearing is one of the most effective ways we can improve reliability for our customers," said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy's Vice President of Electric Operations. "We know that Michigan's weather can be unpredictable, but by keeping power lines clear, we are reducing the risk of outages and helping keep the lights on for the people we serve."

As part of an effort to clear trees and limbs across high- and low-voltage power lines, Consumers Energy works with certified arborists to conduct line clearing responsibly. Crews focus on high-priority areas, including where trees and vegetation most often lead to power outages, while ensuring environmental stewardship and community engagement throughout the process.

"As an arborist, I understand the importance of balancing tree health with safety and reliability," said Sara Stewart, a certified arborist and Senior Manager of Forestry at Consumers Energy. "Line clearing and responsible vegetation management not only help prevent power outages but also promotes healthier, more resilient trees in our communities. It's a win-win—we're keeping the lights on while ensuring trees continue to leave a lasting impact."

Since ramping up its enhanced line clearing program in recent years, Consumers Energy has seen significant improvements in reliability, with fewer and shorter outages in areas where trees have been cleared. Line clearing is just one of several tactics in the company's long-term blueprint. The Reliability Roadmap also includes upgrades in equipment, strategy and technology and the efforts are paying off. The average customer experienced 21 fewer power outage minutes compared to last year, and over 93% of customers saw their power restored in less than 24 hours.

"By staying proactive, we're reducing outages, improving response times, and making sure our customers experience fewer and shorter disruptions," said Chris Laird. "Whether it's the heat of summer or the middle of winter, Consumers Energy crews are out making sure trees and power lines can safely coexist. This work directly leads to a safer and more dependable energy system for Michigan."