Norfolk-Stanton North Project To Start Tree Clearing Activities

A contractor will be conducting tree clearing activities along Nebraska Public Power District’s (NPPD) Norfolk-Stanton North transmission line project beginning in February.

NPPD announced the final line route for this new eight-mile, 115 kilovolt (kV) transmission line in January 2024 and has since been acquiring easements from landowners along the route. NPPD is partnering with Norfolk Tree Care, of Norfolk, NE, to complete the tree clearing activities. The team plans to begin work in February. Construction of the line is anticipated to begin mid-2025 and be completed by late 2025.

Regarding this milestone, Project Manager Paul Brune says, “We are committed to completing this project responsibly and with careful consideration for local wildlife. By starting tree clearing early and conducting necessary surveys, we aim to minimize environmental impacts while keeping the project on schedule.”

The new transmission line will feature a combination of single-pole wood and steel structures. Drivers east of the Norfolk area will see more heavy trucks on the roads and are reminded to be safe and prepare for slower traffic.

Tree clearing activities will involve trimming or removing trees and vegetation on or just outside of the right of way only where easements and tree agreements have been obtained. These activities help to prepare the area for construction and later ensure the safe operation of the line. Crews will use specialized equipment to safely and efficiently clear the designated areas. Any debris generated during the process will be properly disposed of or recycled as appropriate. Right-of-way agents will stay in touch with landowners during and after construction of the line.

A map of the final route and additional information on the Norfolk-Stanton North Project can be found on nppd.com under “Current Projects”.