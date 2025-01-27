TREE Fund’s Spring 2025 Grant and Scholarship Application Cycle Open Now

Tree Research and Education Endowment Fund’s (TREE Fund’s) Spring 2025 Grant and Scholarship Application Cycle is open and accepting applications.

Two education grants, one research grant, and six scholarships are available for application this spring. The spring cycle runs from January 15 to March 15. Information and application details can all be found on TREE Fund’s website, www.treefund.org.

This grant cycle includes TREE Fund’s newest education grant, The Davey Tree Expert Company Community Arboriculture Education Grant, created from The Davey Tree Expert Company Fund Program (The Davey Fund), a permanently restricted endowment fund of TREE Fund. The Davey Fund was created to support community-based arboricultural education in the United States. The purpose of this grant program is to provide funding support for education/training in tree care and/or urban forestry topics and is designed to support nonprofit educational programs. This grant program will provide two grants of up to $5,000, awarded annually.

The second education grant is endowed by the Ohio Chapter ISA Education Grant Program, which is an education grant focusing on arboricultural education programs or projects within the state of Ohio. That grant amount is also $5,000.

The Utility Arborists Research Fund Grant Program is a research grant that focuses on research that is beneficial to utility tree care professionals. Now entering its 15th year, this program is co-sponsored by the Utility Arborist Association and provides grants of up to $50,000. Application for this grant program requires letters of intent to be submitted by March 1, with applications due by March 15.

Applicants for this cycle’s grant and scholarship offerings will also be the first to use TREE Fund’s new Application Portal, a new online application platform designed to streamline the process and help applicants keep all their information organized in one place.

"We are thrilled to launch this new application process, which will benefit not only our applicants but also our TREE Fund review committee volunteers, who dedicate countless hours to reviewing applications,” said Heath Hupke, TREE Fund Grants and Development Manager.

TREE Fund has six scholarships available this cycle for undergraduate students or high school seniors that are interested in pursuing studies and careers in arboriculture and related disciplines. The six

scholarships- Bonnie Appleton Memorial Scholarship, Robert Felix Memorial Scholarship, Larry R. Hall Memorial Scholarship, Will Nutter Memorial Scholarship, Fran Ward Women in Arboriculture Scholarship, and John Wright Memorial Scholarship- all offer $5,000 scholarships to students. Applications for these must be submitted by March 15.

“We are very excited to be expanding our grant program offerings this year,” said Paul Putman, TREE Fund President and CEO. “We had a large increase in grant applicants in 2024 and the competition for these grants tells us that the demand remains high. We are proud to be able to fund some of the most useful and cutting-edge research out there for the tree care industry and those who work with and care about trees. As our number of grant programs grow, so does our ability to get new knowledge into the hands of tree care professionals and their communities.”