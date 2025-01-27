ECI and ArborMetrics Join Forces

ECI Environmental Consultants, Inc. (ECI) and ArborMetrics announced that they had joined forces to form a new company that combines the strength, independence, and capabilities of the two iconic organizations in the vegetation management industry.

The new company, which will operate as ArborMetrics under a refreshed brand, represents an enhanced value proposition for customers, greater career growth opportunities for employees, and a strengthened leadership position in a competitive marketplace. Forging key roles in the ArborMetrics leadership team are President Chuck Anderson, Senior Vice President of Growth Atley Deer, and Senior Vice President of Operations Bob Richens.

"This alignment was formed as a strategic solution to support customer challenges in an industry facing increasing budget pressures, environmental demands, regulatory constraints and technology challenges," said Anderson. "By leveraging ArborMetrics' data and technology innovations, we'll provide more cost-effective, extensive services not offered before and broaden our reach into new markets."

Deer added that the new ArborMetrics will continue to operate with independence and vendor neutrality to deliver consultative, research-based technology solutions for environmental oversight and management, project management, consulting, field services, construction design and support, asset and vegetation management, civil construction, and solar farm and data center environmental services. "We are well-positioned to be our customers' first-call and long-term vegetation and asset management solution partner," he said. "Our role as leaders is to look to the future and evolve with our customers. As ArborMetrics, we can meet them where they are today and lead them to tomorrow. This concept is the sentiment behind our new tagline, ‘Leading the Future of Outside.'"

Richens said ArborMetrics' people remain its core strength. "Our people have always been and will continue to be our greatest asset," he said. "We have the full complement of expertise, technology and scale to be the best-in-class company in the industry." He said that level of skill and the new company's enhanced capabilities in environmental services give ArborMetrics a clear competitive edge in broadening its reach into the new markets.