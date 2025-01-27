I&M to Conduct Aerial Tree Trimming in Southern Indiana

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) will trim trees around transmission power lines in Jefferson, Scott, Washington, Harrison, Crawford, Dubois, Perry and Spencer counties beginning Thursday, Jan. 9 and continuing through the end of Feb.

The work is routine maintenance to remove branches that may interfere with service reliability and pose potential safety hazards.

Trimming will take place, weather permitting, Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. near transmission power lines.

I&M has contracted with Rotor Blade, LLC to perform the work using a helicopter-based tree-trimming saw. The helicopter’s tail number is N107SF.

The tree-trimming tool is suspended beneath a helicopter by a vertical boom that has multiple motor power saw blades attached. The helicopter will fly at tree-top heights while working. Aerial trimming is faster and more easily reaches areas away from roadways than traditional tree-trimming crews using ground equipment.

I&M is committed to balancing the importance of trees with the equally important need to deliver safe and reliable electricity. Anyone with questions should contact I&M at 800-311-4634.