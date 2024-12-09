Hawaiian Electric to Use Drones as a Wildfire Safety Tool on Lanai

As part of its ongoing wildfire safety strategy, Hawaiian Electric is using unmanned aircrafts, or drones, for aerial inspections within Maui County, Hawaii Island and Oahu to inspect its electrical infrastructure in identified wildfire risk areas. Drone and field inspections are slated to start on Lanai on Monday, Dec. 2 until Monday, Dec. 23.

The drones and field inspections play a critical role in the inspection process and the technology enables Hawaiian Electric to more quickly identify issues to prevent or lessen the risk of wildfires.

The company E2 has been contracted by Hawaiian Electric, along with the company's own staff, to conduct inspections with drones and typically will work Mondays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Personnel conducting the inspections drive in Hawaiian Electric, AltSpec or ProEnergy company marked vehicles. If on foot, the drone operator will be wearing Hawaiian Electric, AltSpec or ProEnergy company branded hard hat and vest. All field personnel will carry a Hawaiian Electric contractor or employee identification badge.

The inspections are performed at the poles and power lines and no one will request to enter a home or business. There may be instances where the operator may need to enter private property, like a yard, to access a utility pole. In these instances, the operator will make their presence known before accessing the equipment on private property. Electric service will not be impacted.