Ubicquia Launches AI-Powered Storm Watch and Vegetation Encroachment Reporting

Ubicquia announced the launch of its Storm Response and Vegetation Encroachment Reporting powered by UbiVu AI models. The solution offers real-time insights and analytics designed to help utilities accelerate their response to severe weather events and vegetation encroachment.

With hurricanes expected to increase in frequency and intensity this year, utility companies face growing challenges to harden their grids. Storm-related power outages in the U.S. cause billions in damages annually. The reporting solutions mitigate these issues by providing pre-storm and in-storm insights, enabling utilities to prepare and recover faster and more efficiently.

Real-time Reporting

The Storm Watch and Vegetation Encroachment reports are built using data from Ubicquia's suite of intelligent sensors1 for distribution transformers, utility poles, and streetlights. These sensors, that have been deployed in over 800 cities, transmit data that is analyzed by UbiVu Intelligent Asset Management System and a team of utility data scientists. The reports provide:

Real-Time Storm Monitoring: The platform delivers immediate data on the status of utility infrastructure during storms, facilitating the detection of downed poles and enabling emergency response teams to plan and prioritize effectively.

Vegetation Encroachment Monitoring: The system alerts restoration and vegetation management teams to potential encroachment issues before they cause outages or after storms to improve restoration response times.

Predictive Analytics: By analyzing real-time weather events and power quality metrics, the system predicts potential power and equipment issues before they cause outages, thereby reducing maintenance costs.

Geospatial Intelligence: Integration with geographic information systems (GIS) allows precise visualization and pinpointing of infrastructure issues, ensuring efficient dispatch of repair crews.

Comprehensive Storm Reporting: Detailed reports and dashboards provide insights into infrastructure health, outage causes, and response effectiveness, supporting data-driven decision-making.

All data, including those in UbiVu Storm and Vegetation Monitoring Reports, was built using Application-Programmable Interfaces so they can be integrated into existing utility management systems for simplified operations.

"Limited visibility during outages impedes effective storm response. Ubicquia changes the game by providing comprehensive in-storm visibility and root cause analysis, enabling faster, more efficient responses. This technology helps prioritize efforts, making crews more effective and restoring power to customers quicker," said Manny Miranda, Ubicquia board member and president of Next Level Energy Services.

"We designed this service to deliver insights that go beyond algorithms, incorporating extensive field testing and collaboration with experts in storm response and asset management," said Dave Herlong, chief operating officer of Ubicquia. "By integrating real-world expertise, we enhance operational efficiency and service reliability, empowering utilities and municipalities to respond swiftly to emergencies, minimize storm impacts, and reduce outage durations."