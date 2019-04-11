Effective rights-of-way brush control is paramount for utility vegetation managers. A new herbicide from Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, delivers that and much more. Introducing Vastlan® herbicide, a high-load triclopyr-choline formulation that offers multiple advantages over other triclopyr herbicides, especially generic formulations. The breakthrough, high-load formulation allows for a signal word reduction, from ”Danger” to ”Warning,“ while also improving safety, reducing volatility and lowering odor.

The advanced carrier system in Vastlan delivers a higher load of active ingredient — 4 pounds acid equivalent per gallon versus 3 pounds acid equivalent per gallon for Garlon® 3A herbicide and other comparable products. The considerable signal word reduction improves applicator safety and decreases proper protective equipment (PPE) requirements when handling it. Vastlan has a lower odor when mixing or applying it, as well as after application, which can reduce landowner concerns and complaints, especially when applying at higher volumes or near residential areas.

The higher loading of active ingredient in Vastlan gives vegetation managers the ability to treat more acres while decreasing the volume of herbicide handled by 25%, when compared with similar formulations — ensuring greater efficiencies in shipping, handling, mixing and triple-rinsing of containers. Vastlan® herbicide is available through Continuum® Prescription Control & Container Management System, which provides the additional benefits associated with closed-system handling and custom blending with other herbicides and adjuvants.

Nearly unlimited flexibility to be the mainstay of any brush control program

Vastlancan be used on almost any use site to deliver superior control of tough woody species, including aquatic sites, and in a variety of application methods. It’s well-suited for foliar broadcast applications in a total reclamation situation. It’s also an effective formulation for side trim applications and in individual plant treatments, including cut-surface and low-volume foliar applications.

For a greater spectrum of control, Vastlan is tank-mix-compatible with numerous herbicides, including Milestone® and Opensight® herbicides.

In addition to flexibility in application types, Vastlan provides flexibility in areas where it can be applied. It has no limitations on noncrop sites, and it can be used on aquatic sites and range and pasture sites — with no grazing restrictions for any class of livestock. Furthermore, it has no soil activity or runoff concerns to affect adjacent desirable species, along with a high degree of selectivity to grasses. It also can be used on Conservation Reserve Program sites with quick plant-back intervals to help rapidly establish desirable species.

