New Fecon Deck Mulcher Attachments Provide More Productivity Per Pass

Fecon introduces a family of stout deck mulcher attachments that are wider than conventional deck mulchers, providing more productivity per pass, even in the most demanding environments. Ruggedness and dependability are built-in with attention to detailed design to enhance performance, service life and safety.

A robust bearing carrier houses a heavy-duty bearing with an oversized shaft. Specially designed two-sided blades effectively double their service life without having to flip the blade. A stump-jumper feature allows the Deck Mulcher to ride over stumps without risking bolt shearing; the extra blade mass also increases cutting inertia and enhances performance in thicker materials. New Fecon Deck Mulchers can mulch smaller materials faster than traditional drum mulchers, making them suitable for right-of-way clearing and maintenance projects, forestry clearing, site preparation, land improvement, highway mulching and maintenance, urban interface and more.

Forged blade bolts are 11% larger and feature larger hex interface and blade rotating surface for stronger mating with components and longer service life. Armor coated rear deck area is designed to withstand any potential impact.

Integrated tie downs and lift points simplify transportation and maintenance, making it easier to transport and secure. Brush grabber inlets help to pull debris from fence rows or piles. The open-front is designed for the directional discharge of the unit. When the blades are spinning clockwise the discharge is to the right front. creates a front discharge while side skirts close to the ground eliminate rear or side discharge when ground engaged, enhancing safety.

When mulching in long rows, such as along highways and utility R.O.W projects, operators can complete a row, allow a few minutes for hydraulic fittings to cool, then change the blade direction by reversing the fittings. This bidirectional aspect will allow for the directional discharge away from traffic and even out the blade wear without having to flip blades.

Fecon Deck Mulchers are available in three sizes with cutting widths of 62-, 74- and 86-inches, and weights from 1950 to 2450 pounds, and hydraulic flow requirements from 17 to 41 gpm. They are well suited for carriers that can handle these lift capacities and hydraulic flows.

A video demonstration of the Fecon Deck Mulcher family is included below.