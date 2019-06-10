National Butterfly Center Warns of Effect of Border Wall on Pollinators

Underneath electric transmission lines, utilities are creating habitats to attract pollinators. A possible project by the federal government, however, could threaten the butterfly population, according to the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas.

This center, which is home to the largest and most diverse concentration of butterflies in the nation, is a 100-acre nature preserve set on the banks of the Rio Grande Valley. The Trump Administration, however, is looking to build its border wall within this preserve.

If Trump's border wall is erected on the butterfly center's land, "vegetation would be eliminated, leading to greater radiant heat temperatures, erosion, lack of water filtration, diminished air filtration" and other serious environmental issues, says Marianna Treviño-Wright, executive director of the National Butterfly Center in an interview on Brad Show Live.

"Butterflies are the primary pollinators of all of our native plants and grasses," Marianna said to host, Brad Bernstein. "If we eliminate the habitat that sustains butterflies, which is what has to happen for the wall, it is going to affect 6,000 acres." All the preserved land will be cleared, concretized with rubberized roads paved through, she added.

Trump hasn't acquired full funding for his border wall, but the government has started clearing lands and shipping equipment to sites, waiving 28 federal laws. On Feb. 3, 2018 Marianna noted the government sent contractors, without notice, nor permission, to cut down trees on a property adjacent to Butterfly Center's private property. Currently the National Butterfly Center is suing the Federal Government to stop the progression of building the border wall on their land.

For more information, view the Facebook page.