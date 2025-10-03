2025 Trees & Utilities: Connecting the UVM Industry in Tennessee

Arborists, foresters and utility vegetation management professionals from across the country and around the world traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee, in mid-September for the 2025 Trees & Utilities conference.

The event, presented by the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) and the Arbor Day Foundation, brought in a record number of attendees to learn and connect. Attendees could visit with exhibitors on the trade show floor, earn continuing education units in the conference sessions and network with others in the utility vegetation management (UVM) industry.

"It's quite the show," said Dennis Fallon, executive director of the Utility Arborist Association during an interview for the Line Life Podcast. "We're setting another record. I haven't seen the full final count, but I know we'll be close to, if not over 1500 attendees this year. We've got 130 exhibitors out on the show floor. We have three-and-a-half days of jam-packed activities going on with just a ton of education, a ton of learning, collaboration, and connection. So it's been a great week all the way around."

Check out the following photo gallery to view photos from the event. Also, mark your calendars for next year's Trees and Utilities show September 22-24, 2026, in Portland, Oregon.