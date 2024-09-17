Spotlight on UVM: Trees & Utilities Celebrates 25 Years in Texas

The Trees & Utilities conference, organized by the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) and the Arbor Day Foundation, marked its 25th anniversary in Ft. Worth, Texas. Utility vegetation management professionals from contracting companies and utilities nationwide came together to learn about new trends and best practice and connect with peers.

About 1,200 attendees had the opportunity to explore the trade show floor, listen and learn about UVM in educational sessions and network with one another. The event, which is growing each and every year, had the theme, "At the Intersection of Safety + Sustainability" for the 2024 conference.

The event included concurrent sessions on everything from wildfire mitigation to augmented and virtual reality. After attending the conference sessions, attendees were able to discover many of the technologies, products and services during the exhibitor breaks on the show floor.

This photo gallery showcases some of the highlights from the multi-day conference and trade show. To learn more and hear some voices from the event, make sure you check out future episodes of the T&D World Line Life Podcast, available on Podbean.

You can also submit your abstract for the 2025 Vegetation Management Supplement, which T&D World publishes each June in partnership with the UAA.