Fugro Helps Powerco Deliver New Zealand's Energy Future

Powerco Limited, the largest electricity distributor in New Zealand by geographical area, has awarded Fugro a significant digital inspection program for its vegetation and network assets.

Much of Powerco’s overhead network, which was built more than 50 years ago, is nearing the end of its useful life and has come under increasing pressure from regional network growth. Fugro will deploy its cloud-based Roames platform to deliver a complete and accurate, real-world, digital twin of the operator’s assets. The resulting data and analytics will be used by Powerco to improve its asset condition assessment and vegetation management process by cost-effectively identifying defective and potentially dangerous assets.

The program will include capturing high-resolution imagery of the pole tops from helicopter-mounted cameras. The dataset will be used to further train Fugro’s machine learning artificial intelligence in order to automate condition assessment and extend its capability. Data collection is due to begin in mid-February 2019.

Jared Baronian, Fugro’s Manager Power Asia Pacific, says Fugro is excited to work with Powerco to help reduce risk and costs. "The data and analytics will not only support vegetation management and inspection programs today but will also provide a Digital Foundation for tomorrow."

Fugro monitors well over two million spans of network each year in Australia, Europe and the United States through the Roames platform.