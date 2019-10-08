Fecon Introduces Mulching Tractor With Enhanced Features

Fecon introduces the Tier-4 Stage-5 compliant FTX200 Mulching Tractor, which includes the Fecon Power Management System for power and performance in the 200 hp class.

The newest addition to their family of Forestry Mulchers is designed from the ground up, with design influence from the FTX600, giving it big tractor features in a more compact package. This low-ground pressure (4.2 psi) tractor features an oscillating undercarriage with 20-in. track shoes, providing balanced traction and handling on all ground conditions.

A spacious cab features a panoramic view, air suspension and a heated seat for operator comfort. A larger touchscreen IQAN display, a large rear-view camera display mounted in line-of-sight on the front grid window and keyless ignition with security, are provided for performance and control. With a unique combination of power, durability, size and production capability, the Fecon FTX200 is suitable for projects in ROW, urban interface and land improvement or development.

Designed for work in the woods, the latest addition of the Fecon family features a newly designed Bull Hog Mulching head, constructed of stronger, lighter steel and available with an FGT or DCR style rotor to enhance the cutting performance and productivity. DCR rotors feature reversible Viking knives for fast cutting in all materials and the most efficient use of horsepower. The cutting, slicing and splitting action of the Viking knife as it chips is far more productive than straight edge tools or saw teeth. This productivity is further enhanced by depth control rings, which provides fast cutting durability.

Front mount lift height undercutting tools is 49 in., suitable for processing larger diameter material and fast handling of multiple stem vegetation and precut slash material. Lift arm design and lift/tilt geometry also provide 31 in. of below-grade reach, suitable for reaching into embankments. Range of motion and hydraulic push bar design allow the push bar tines to reach the ground, ideal for working down slash piles or positioning material for processing by the mulching head.

A tilting cab and wide engine compartment doors on the side and rear, simplify access for maintenance and service, including daily checks. A swing-out hydraulic cooler and fan allows easy cleaning and access to service points, pumps and engine. The DEF tank, pump and heater lines are conveniently located and easily accessible.

LED work lights and an LED light bar on the front of the cab provide 360-deg illumination with a reduced amperage draw.

Powered by a Cummins B4.5 Stage 5 engine that delivers 200 net HP offering the latest in efficient emissions technology and an average fuel consumption rate of just 7-9 gallons per hour (gph). With an 80 gpm, 5,000 psi high flow hydraulic system, this compact tractor has ample power for forestry attachments.

Fecon Power Management ensures the intelligent distribution of power, yielding up to 20% more productivity in many environments. The cab is equipped with adjustable joystick pods, a heated, air suspended seat and 3 points of egress for operator comfort, convenience and safety. An intuitive touch-screen monitor allows operator to quickly make quick adjustments as needed without leaving the cab. The FTX200 has remote connectivity to allow factory-based diagnostics and troubleshooting assistance.

Full details of this new mulcher are available within the Fecon Web site at https://www.fecon.com/tractors/tracked-mulching-ftx-200/ which includes a video demonstration at www.dropbox.com/s/j3y1nk8tyr60wa7/Fecon_FTX200_60_Features_General.mp4?dl=0.

