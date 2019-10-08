Skip navigation
GettyImages-506923247.jpg Getty Images
Vegetation Management

Call for Abstracts: 2020 Vegetation Management Supplement

T&D World and the Utility Arborist Association are now working together on the 2020 Vegetation Management Supplement. Email your article abstracts to Field Editor Amy Fischbach.

The next T&D World's Vegetation Management Supplement, which is published in partnership with the Utility Arborist Association (UAA), will be mailed to our subscribers in June 2020. Do you have an idea for a technical article for the supplement about vegetation management trends or best practices? Email Amy Fischbach, Field Editor with a short summary of your proposed article and ideas for photos, charts or illustrations. Abstracts are due by October 25, 2019. 

 

IMG_5425.jpeg

For the 2019 Vegetation Management Supplement, which was titled, "Best Practices in Vegetation Management," we featured the following: 

Email Amy Fischbach with your article abstract for the 2020 Vegetation Management Supplement. 

 

