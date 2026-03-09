Registration is Now Open for Networking and Educational Opportunities in the UVM Industry

If you're a utility vegetation management professional looking for continuing education and networking opportunities, check out the industry calendar provided by the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) for upcoming events.

In addition to saving the date for the 2026 T&D World Live conference, Sept. 1-3 in Orlando, you can also mark these dates for UAA events on your calendar.

March 17-18: Minnesota Shade Tree Short Course in Arden Hills, Minnesota

March 17-19: Appalachian Vegetation Management Association Annual Conference, Roanoke, West Virginia

March 29-April 2: EDM International Conference on Overhead Lines in Fort Collins, Colorado

April 7-9: Membership Meeting of the Vegetation Management Association of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky

April 9-10: Northeastern Safety Summit in Augusta, Maine

May 11-14: ROW 14 in Vancouver, British Columbia

May 15: Right-of-Way as Habitat Working Group Meeting, Vancouver, British Columbia

June 15-17: Utility Vegetation Manager's Conference (invitation only)

July 21-23: Midwestern Regional and Safety Summit, Ohio/Indiana

August 19-20: GA Regional Meeting, Columbus, Georgia

Sept. 22-24: Trees & Utilities in Portland, Oregon (find the copies of the 2026 T&D World Vegetation Management supplement in the UAA booth)

Oct. 13-14: New York Regional, Saratoga Springs, New York

Nov. 3-5: Western Regional and Safety Summit, Lake Tahoe, California

To see the full calendar, click here. You can also view a page of other industry events, including T&D World webinars, on this page. If you want to submit a UVM-focused event to the UAA for their calendar, click here.