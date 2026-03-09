Native Seed Blends for Utility ROWs: Supporting Habitat Restoration Across Regions
In a utility right-of-way (ROW), native plants and habitats can flourish with the proper care and maintenance. To encourage its members to sow regionally specific native seed blends in their ROWs, the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) is now offering them in its online store.
The seed blends the UAA is offering are all carefully crafted through collaboration by multiple industry experts for the highest level of success and habitat enhancement.
Seed blends are available for the Mountain West, Northeast, Pacific Coast, Southeast and Southwest. To see what seed blend will work in your ROW, visit the UAA online store.
Here is an example of one of the seed mixes. In the Southwest, the seed will grow these species (listed by their scientific and common names):
- Avena sativa (Oats) - Included as a stabilizer until the native perennials are able to become established.
- Rudbeckia hirta (Black Eyed Susan)
- Rudbeckia triloba (Brown-Eyed Susan)
- Asclepias tuberosa (Butterfly Milkweed)
- Asclepias syriaca (Common Milkweed)
- Heliopsis helianthoides (False Sunflower)
- Penstemon digitalis (Foxglove Beardtongue)
- Zizia aurea (Golden Alexanders)
- Symphyotrichum ericoides (Heath Aster)
- Coreopsis lanceolata (Lance-Leaved Coreopsis)
- Chamaecrista fasciculata (Partridge Pea)
- Echinacea purpurea (Purple Coneflower)
- Lespedeza capitata (Roundhead Bush Clover)
- Solidago speciosa (Showy Goldenrod)
- Monarda fistulosa (Wild Bergamot)
- Senna hebecarpa (Wild Senna - Eastern Origin)
- Andropogon gerardii (Big Bluestem)
- Elymus canadensis (Canada Wildrye)
- Schizachyrium scoparium (Little Bluestem)
- Eragrostis spectabilis (Purple Lovegrass)
- Bouteloua curtipendula (Sideoats Grama)
- Panicum virgatum (Switchgrass)
- Elymus virginicus (Virginia Wildrye)