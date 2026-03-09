Native Seed Blends for Utility ROWs: Supporting Habitat Restoration Across Regions

In a utility right-of-way (ROW), native plants and habitats can flourish with the proper care and maintenance. To encourage its members to sow regionally specific native seed blends in their ROWs, the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) is now offering them in its online store.

The seed blends the UAA is offering are all carefully crafted through collaboration by multiple industry experts for the highest level of success and habitat enhancement.

Seed blends are available for the Mountain West, Northeast, Pacific Coast, Southeast and Southwest. To see what seed blend will work in your ROW, visit the UAA online store.