Greenlee Launches 18V Remote Pruner for Safer, More Efficient Vegetation Management

Greenlee, a part of Emerson’s professional tools portfolio, launched a new utility line clearance and vegetation management tool that helps improve safety and save time.

The 18V battery-powered Remote Pruner is a heavy-duty lopper that delivers clean, better controlled cuts on wood limbs up to 2 in. in diameter with ease. Designed for both ground use and hot stick compatibility, the Remote Pruner is ideal for use in energized environments, helping reduce risk and response time for troublemen and arborists alike. When paired with auniversal hot stick, it extends reach up to 30 ft, minimizing exposure to live wire during high-risk tasks.

The Remote Pruner is equipped with a knurled blade for secure grip, automatic retraction and a fixed blade to reduce jams, delivering clean, accurate cuts, up to 80 per charge. Its automatic post-cut blade retraction eliminates the need for manual reset, generating faster cycle times to save time with every cut.

“Greenlee’s Remote Pruner allows utility workers and tree care professionals to trim branches from a distance, reducing their risk of contact with live electrical wires,” said Adele Hendrix, product manager at Greenlee for Emerson. “Prioritizing efficiency, reliability and accessibility, this tool is specifically designed to support quick field operations and solo troubleshooting tasks. It is the first remote pruner that offers more precision compared to chainsaws.”

For more information about the Remote Pruner, visit Greenlee.com.