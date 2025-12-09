Top 5 Vegetation Management Stories of 2025

It's the most wonderful time of year for countdowns and top 10 lists. To jump in on the trend, we wanted to share our top 5 vegetation management articles from this year. These articles were the most visited news, features or commentaries on our Vegetation Management Resource Center.

These five leading articles reflect a major shift in how utilities approach vegetation management, from reactive, labor-intensive tree trimming, to data-driven, risk-based programs that prioritize safety, reliability, and resilience. Collectively, they highlight the industry’s increasing reliance on technology (satellite imagery, AI, remote sensing), large-scale grid modernization, and a renewed focus on safety and preventative maintenance as utilities contend with growing outage risks, severe weather, and regulatory pressure.