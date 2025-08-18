Data-Driven Strategies to Reduce Vegetation-Related Power Outages in MSEC's Service Territory

Looking Forward

More than 95% of MSEC vegetation-related outages are attributed to trees outside the ROW. This highlights the cooperative’s vulnerability to hazardous trees, while simultaneously demonstrating the effectiveness of its ongoing and consistent VM program. Notably, only a small percentage of vegetation outages are linked to trees growing within the ROW.

An effective VM plan must incorporate grid performance data, environmental data, vegetation data, institutional (tribal) knowledge and innovative approaches such as remote sensing (LiDAR, satellite imagery, etc.) and geospatial analytics. EVI is founded upon these fundamental methods, data and a robust collaboration with the utility. Using the EVI report, MSEC can now do the following:

Informed Bidding Process. EVI has provided MSEC with data and information that they will share with their ROW contractors during the bidding process. They can influence the process in two ways. First of all, they will have a comprehensive understanding of the vegetation intensity of their utility forest. This enables them to negotiate a more favorable price for sections of the system where there is minimal or no vegetation. Secondly, the cooperative recently discovered that ROW contractors charge double the price for sections where vegetation clearance is required on both sides of the conductors. EVI provided the cooperative with this information for every section of line where there was encroachment into the ROW.

Cycle Optimization. Knowing the characteristic of the utility forest has helped MSEC to have a good idea of regrowth rates based on the microenvironment. Rainfall gradient of 7 in. from the west to the east of the territory and different soil types with different water holding capacities influence how fast vegetation will grow. Also, the different vegetation types influence the type of growth expected.

The second way this has optimized their cycle is by moving forward feeders that need attention earlier into the cycle and vice versa. This ensures that money is spent where it needs to be spent, and attention can be given to feeders that require urgent attention and saved on feeders that do not require any immediate work.