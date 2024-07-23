4 Steps Utilities are Taking to Avert Wildfires

Extreme weather events due to climate change are becoming ever more frequent and severe. With below-normal precipitation, above-normal temperatures, unfavorable weather patterns and increased fuel loads, wildfire risks are expected to increase 20% ( Bloomberg , September 2023).

Fortifying the electric grid against the threat of wildfires is a major priority for utilities as extreme weather events become ever more common and wildfire risks increase. Although there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to reducing wildfire risk, strategies that prioritize speed, resilience, early detection and prevention, and added intelligence are vital to harden the grid and they’re paying off—dramatically reducing risks associated with the grid itself.

As utilities continue to invest in strategies to mitigate and prevent wildfire risks, we recommend focusing efforts in four key areas.

Upgrading utility distribution systems with digital solutions that not only support smarter and more resilient power, but also predict the most prone areas. For example, by providing notifications of potential issues and quickly isolating impacted areas.

Delivering immediate wildfire risk mitigation over large areas

A critical aspect of reducing risk is efficiently and cost-effectively deploying technologies on the expansive overhead distribution systems that currently run through dry or drought-stricken areas. There are a variety of traditional and widely-used equipment—like fuses, reclosers, switchgear, capacitors, and more— that can be upgraded or replaced with advanced solutions.

While no national standard exists, many utilities across the country have deferred to the test procedures and requirements established by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The organization’s power line prevention field guide establishes a means to verify that enclosed devices, like reclosers and sectionalizers, do not generate external arcs or sparks and are therefore classified as exempt.

Typically, devices like fuses and lighting arresters are not exempt. Today however, there are several Cal Fire compliant options. For example, full-range current-limiting fuses significantly reduce the risk of a sparking incident, while innovative arrester systems minimize the occurrence of thermal runaway.

Forward-looking investments to strengthen the electric grid against wildfire risk

Undergrounding electric lines is an essential step to fortify distribution systems and improve resilience. These are not overnight projects, but utilities are making sizable investments to move distribution lines underground. This strategy is becoming a more cost-effective and robust approach to keep the power on to avoid the need for preemptive power outages that reduce wildfire risk.

Utilities in the Eastern and Midwest U.S. are moving distribution lines underground for protection from hurricanes and severe storms. Regional policies like Rule 20 in California establish the procedures to regulate the shift from overhead to underground power lines. One utility in California is planning to underground 10,000 miles, or approximately one-third of its overhead powerlines in high wildfire-risk areas, to meet the state's climate challenges.

Digitalization and IIoT deliver actionable insights

Implementing digital solutions that provide high-fidelity data, analytics and the ability to remotely isolate areas with high risk is our third recommended area of focus for utilities. A fortified electrical distribution system can help utilities address issues quickly to minimize customer and environmental impact. Today, we have early warning systems based on precise condition monitoring and rapid communications. These systems can be configured to trigger alarms for management and maintenance teams to let them know exactly when, and where, dangerous conditions exist so they can be addressed efficiently.

Utilities around the country are working to incorporate cutting-edge intelligence to provide insight into grid conditions through powerful software. For example, some of the largest utilities in California are reviewing their protection schemes, using grid planning software to ensure proper protective device settings.

Beyond the application of software that yields new grid intelligence, there is hardware that’s enabling actionable insights on data. Updated sensing technology is an example that provides new levels of accuracy and precision for both voltage and current. By painting a more detailed picture of what’s happening on the grid, this technology is paving the way for new approaches to wildfire mitigation.

Further, analytics can help optimize vegetation management to pinpoint problem areas in vast distribution networks and reduce costs. By predicting where branches begin to hit utility wires, analytics can help utilities prioritize their vegetation management resources to reduce wildfire risk.

How to reduce outage duration and impact

Utilities can use intelligent grid solutions to automatically and remotely isolate and manage imminent risks. Intelligent technologies like feeder automation software can be used to isolate impacted areas of the grid and automatically reconfigure the system for significant reliability improvements.

By implementing these technologies across the distribution system, high-threat conditions can automatically signal the need to address at-risk distribution sections and flag dangerous conditions for further analysis and corrective action.

R&D efforts essential to fortify and modernize the grid

Developing effective wildfire mitigation strategies is a high priority for utilities around the globe. And while local regulations and systems can differ greatly, the urgent need to mitigate risk remains constant. Our industry is coming together at key events and in different forums to forge alliances, advance research and deploy commercially ready solutions.

We’re seeing utilities across North America expand and accelerate their wildfire prevention efforts and seek solutions that strengthen the electric grid. In addition, many states and even local municipalities are developing regional requirements for utilities. This brings us to the fourth step in our recommended approach to address wildfire risk: continuing to invest in research and development efforts to advance grid modernization and address wildfire threats. This kind of research that involves utilities, industry and government organizations, research labs, and manufacturers is helping the industry by innovating, testing and deploying new approaches to complex challenges such as wildfire prevention.

Manufacturing investments play a vital role to fortify the grid

As utilities make big investments in the electric grid, industry partners have a vital role to play. Ensuring that the technologies needed today are at the ready and R&D efforts are accelerating to support an electric grid that’s ready for whatever comes next.

At Eaton, we’re making steady and significant investments to increase manufacturing capacity for essential utility solutions. We work with North American utilities to provide solutions that are essential to modernize, fortify and decarbonize utility distribution systems. We announced investments of almost $750 million in our North American manufacturing in 2023 to increase supplies of vital equipment, including:

Beyond our investments in manufacturing capacity, we invested $900 million in R&D for sustainable solutions since 2020.

Further, our utility experts are working hand-in-hand with organizations across North America to customize and deploy site-ready solutions for fire hardening. We’re exploring new ways to enhance existing utility technology while continuing to develop approaches that capitalize on emerging technologies. And we’re working closely with utilities and research organizations to improve the predictive technologies and analytics that support the insights needed to identify wildfire risk in real time.