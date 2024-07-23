Changing Technology Behind Tree Work

The utility vegetation management (UVM) industry is steadily embracing significant changes. For many years, UVM crews were tasked with the considerable responsibility of keeping the power on while using very basic equipment and limited resources. Practices were often handed down by word-of-mouth from crew leaders to craftworkers, and decisions were frequently made using old data sets.

Fortunately, important changes are well underway, and technology is helping to lead the charge. These changes—fueled by groundbreaking innovations—are resulting in greater efficiencies, increased safety and enhanced productivity in the UVM sector at a time when the demand for reliable power is at an all-time high and ever-increasing peak.

Paving the Way for Transformative Change

At Lewis Services, digital transformations are taking place across the company using a comprehensive strategy that encompasses people, processes, and technology. From department to department, nearly all Lewis initiatives incorporate some level of technology, whether it’s fleet modernization projects, advancements in communication, safety improvements in the field, financial analysis, risk assessment and mitigation or business development—all focused on delivering first-rate service to customers and fulfilling Lewis’ mission.

It’s safe to assume that most businesses are continuously ramping up their usage of technology as well. For many, the challenge isn’t a shortage of digital options—it’s more likely an abundance of choices. Digital improvements can run the spectrum from buying new cell phones to implementing corporate-wide artificial intelligence systems. Investments of this magnitude require more than a healthy budget—they require change leadership and strategic planning.

Superior systems alone do not guarantee transformative success. The most promising initiatives will crash and burn without a clear process that leads staff through the common stages of denial (I don’t need this), resistance (I don’t want this), exploration (I might use this) and acceptance (I’m going to implement this). Digital transformation requires a cultural shift that embraces innovation, experimentation, training and continuous learning. To foster this culture of change acceptance, companies need to encourage creativity, empower employees to take risks and actively promote adaptability and agility.

Change itself can be the hardest obstacle to overcome in any aspect of new technology, applications or even process changes within an organization. Often overlooked, training becomes a critical harbinger foreshadowing the success (or failure) of change. Said differently and possibly more bluntly, success hinges on not only the content that is being delivered—but the way it’s being delivered.