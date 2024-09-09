Fleet Electrification in the Tree-Care Industry

In less than 10 years, consumers have broken electric vehicle (EV) sales records with no signs of EV sales slowing down. In fact, a Pew Research Center article, “How Americans view electric vehicles,” stated that four out of every 10 Americans are considering or will consider an EV when they purchase their next new vehicle.

But what about commercial fleets? Where are they in the transition to cost-effective, zero-emission horsepower? The race is on that front, too, with fleet electrification powering up across all major markets, including the tree-care industry.

Why Fleet Electrification?

Without a doubt, electrification will continue as the United States strives to reach its net-zero emissions targets in the coming decades. And clean transportation is key to making it happen.

It may seem that nearly everyone is adding electric trucks to their fleet and here’s why:

Commercial trucks (and buses) are among the biggest contributors to greenhouse gases (GHGs), accounting for 25 percent of transportation-sector GHGs, stated the Environmental Defense Fund report, “The Road to Zero Emission Trucks,” — and that’s despite the fact that trucks and buses account for only 4% of on-the-road vehicles.

While accelerating the conversion of a transportation fleet from gasoline-powered to electric is good environmentally, successfully making the transition requires more than a commitment to sustainability; it requires a forward-looking business model and a smart strategy for implementation.

Testing EVs in a Pilot Project

Throughout its 140-year history, Davey Tree has been synonymous with environmental awareness and stewardship. To hold itself accountable in managing and mitigating impacts on the environment — and helping its clients do likewise — Davey is working hard to stay ahead of the EV curve. Here’s a look at how the company is applying innovation and problem-solving to achieve greater efficiencies and fewer emissions.

Challenge: “We didn’t want to wait for mandates requiring the use of EV and electric tools to drive our transition,” says Paul Milano, Davey’s vice president, fleet services and procurement, “so we’ve been continually looking for ways to get the best of both worlds: high fuel economy and reduced reliance on fossil fuels.”

Solution: In addition to including Tesla Model Y electric cars in its vegetation management fleet, Davey recently added a mini fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings. These all-electric trucks, which are part of a pilot program to assess the value of incorporating more EV trucks into the company’s business operations, are being used in all Davey service lines. For example, Davey Resource Group, a subsidiary of Davey, and a Utility Vegetation Management (UVM) services team are using these EV trucks for tree growth regulators (TGR).