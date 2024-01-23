Duke Energy Gives Away Trees To Celebrate Florida Arbor Day

In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 900 trees to Florida customers.

Starting on Florida Arbor Day, Jan. 19, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online at arborday.org/dukeenergy, until all trees are distributed.

The 1-gallon trees are shipped directly to customers’ homes with planting and care instructions. They are expected to be delivered in time for National Arbor Day, April 26, 2024. Tree species available for free include the sweetbay magnolia, bald cypress and crape myrtle (pink).

Duke Energy Florida is donating $50,000 to the Arbor Day Foundation to purchase and distribute the trees through its Energy-Saving Trees program.

“As your utility provider, it’s important we maintain trees and other vegetation along our lines to continue delivering the reliable service our customers and communities depend on,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.. “This collaboration helps us do that while keeping the environment healthy and beautiful.”

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees and Tree Line USA programs demonstrate how trees and utilities can coexist for the benefit of communities and citizens by highlighting best management practices in public and private utility arboriculture. Duke Energy Florida has been recognized for its tree management practices for 18 consecutive years.

For information about planning and planting vegetation around electrical facilities, please visit Duke Energy’s Right Tree Right Place website.