SRP Electric Customers Can Receive Two Free Shade Trees To Cool Their Homes

SRP’s popular shade tree program returns in 2024 with a series of three shade tree workshops scheduled in January and February. After completing one of the virtual workshops, customers can receive two free shade trees.

When placed strategically around the home, these trees can help reduce cooling costs during the summer months while also needing less water than other trees.

The free, virtual workshops will educate customers on how to plant and care for the trees before receiving them. The workshops are bilingual and closed captions will be offered. The workshops will be held on the following dates:

Thursday, Jan. 25, 12-1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 10-11 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 10-11 a.m.

Availability is limited and spots for the January workshop are filling up quickly. Customers can sign up for the program at srpnet.com/shadetrees.

After completing the workshop, customers can select two, 2-6-foot-tall shade tree saplings at a shade tree pickup event. Available tree varieties include Native Mesquite, Thornless Mesquite, Palo Verde, Willow Acacia, Desert Willow, and Lilac Chaste.

In coordination with nonprofit Trees Matter, SRP distributed more than 3,000 shade trees to customers last fall. SRP launched the program in 2012 and gives out more than 5,000 trees to customers every year through the program.

To be eligible for the program, attendees must:

Be a current residential SRP electric customer

Attend the workshop

Have the legal right to plant trees on their property

Renters need to get verbal permission from their landlord

Plant trees on the south, west or east sides of their home

Plant trees approximately 15-20 feet from exposed exterior walls and windows

Be able to care for the tree, as needed

Have not previously received trees for their property from the SRP Shade Tree Program

Before planting a tree, residents are instructed to call Arizona 811 to find out where existing underground lines are located. One call to this free service notifies the appropriate local utilities, which send technicians to the requested site to mark the approximate location of existing underground lines.