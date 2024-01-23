BLM Pile Burns In California To Reduce Wildfire Risk

Fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management Eagle Lake Field Office are conducting prescribed pile burns to reduce hazardous fuels in northeast California that began on Thurs., Jan. 11, and continues through Feb. 29, when weather and fuel conditions allow for safe and successful burning.

Prescribed pile burns are part of an overall strategy to mitigate wildland fire risk by removing fuels that promote high-intensity fire behavior. Removing ground litter through burning also increases landscape ecological health by freeing space for new plant growth, nutrient cycling and insect control.

The projects are planned for the Hog Fire burn area, along the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, west of Susanville. Each project will be carried out in accordance with a burn plan that specifies allowable weather and fuel conditions and the required personnel and equipment.

Project objectives also include enhancing firefighter and public safety, protecting natural resources and reducing wildfire risk within the Wildland-Urban Interface of public and developed areas.