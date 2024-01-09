Technosylva Acquires Heartland Software

Technosylva, the leading provider of wildfire mitigation technology solutions, announced the acquisition of Heartland Software Solutions, a Canadian software company specializing in wildfire science and technology. The acquisition strengthens Technosylva's wildfire science capabilities and leadership position in the development of innovative solutions to help communities predict, mitigate, and prevent wildfire risk.

"Technosylva's reputation as a leading provider of wildfire risk mitigation solutions is unmatched, and we are confident that our combined expertise will allow us to develop even more innovative solutions to help protect communities from the devastating impacts of wildfires," said Dr. Robert Bryce, President of Heartland Software Solutions.

"Robert Bryce and his team have developed the most advanced fire risk tools in Canada and their expertise will be instrumental in our mission to make a significant impact in the reduction of wildfire risk," said Bryan Spear, CEO of Technosylva.

The acquisition of Heartland Software, which comes on the heels of Technosylva’s acquisition last month of Atmospheric Data Solutions, is part of Technosylva's ongoing strategy to expand its wildfire science capabilities and provide customers with the best possible solutions to enhance daily decision-making for fire agencies and utilities globally. With the addition of Heartland Software, Technosylva adds to its team of experts in wildfire science, modeling, and forecasting and enables Technosylva to further enhance its suite of wildfire risk mitigation solutions.